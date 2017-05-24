BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
May 24 ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:
* ECKERT & ZIEGLER PLANS TAKEOVER OF GAMMA-SERVICE
* HAS TODAY BEEN AWARDED CONTRACT TO TAKE OVER SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF GAMMA-SERVICE GROUP, BASED IN GERMAN STATE OF SAXONY, AS PART OF A TENDERING PROCESS
* PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 8 MILLION WAS AGREED UPON BY PARTIES FOR TAKEOVER OF FOUR DEBT-FREE COMPANIES
* PLANS CALL FOR A TAKEOVER AS OF MAY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spineguard and Xinrong medical group sign exclusive distribution agreement for Pediguard® in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Anthem Inc, which has urged lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies for the Obamacare individual health insurance system, said on Wednesday it would reduce the number of individual plan offerings in Wisconsin and Indiana next year.