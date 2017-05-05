May 5 Eckert & Ziegler:

* Signs agreement to sell its cyclotron division to Alliance Medical

* Corporate division being sold generated sales of around eur 18 million in 2016, accounting for approximately 13% of consolidated sales and only a small profit contribution

* Will receive a payment in cash in amount of eur 13,0 million in return