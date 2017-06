March 22 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik Ag

* Said on Tuesday will recommend dividend payment

* Will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros ($0.6481) per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 0.60 euros per share)

* Exceptionally recommends an additional dividend of 0.06 euros per share, so that the total dividend recommendation adds up to 0.66 euros per share