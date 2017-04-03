COLUMN-Yes, disability insurance really is part of Social Security
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
April 3 Eclerx Services Ltd
* Says winding up of Eclerx Investment Ltd, subsidiary of the company, has been completed on March 28, 2017
* Says subsidiary was wound up for maintaining lean organization structure and better administrative control Source text: bit.ly/2orZbEL Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
* Says it scraps major plan, share trade to resume on June 16
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)