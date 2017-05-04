BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Eclipse Resources Corp
* Eclipse Resources Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results: higher production, production guidance raised, operating expense guidance reduced, increased utica shale dry gas type curve and new 19,300 foot “super-lateral” drilled
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $101.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.9 million
* Qtrly average net daily production was 290.0 mmcfe per day
* Qtrly average net daily production was 290.0 mmcfe per day
* Eclipse resources corp sees expected average daily production guidance range for 2017 to between 315 and 320 mmcfe per day
* Increase in its expected average daily production guidance range for 2017 to between 315 and 320 mmcfe per day
* Sees per unit operating expenses for 2017 to between $1.40 and $1.50 per mcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.