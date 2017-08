July 31 (Reuters) - Eclipx Group Ltd

* Eclipx reaffirms fy17 guidance of 18-21% increase in npata over fy16, excluding any contribution from grays.

* Federal Court Of Australia approved scheme of arrangement between Grays Ecommerce Group and Eclipx.

* Under scheme, Leasing Finance (Australia) Pty,unit of co, will acquire all ordinary shares in Grays in exchange for shares in eclipx