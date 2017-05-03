BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
May 4 Eclipx Group Ltd:
* Entered into scheme implementation deed under to acquire 100% of shares in Grays Ecommerce Group
* Deal implies a transaction value of $178.9 million
* Excluding contribution from Grays, Eclipx is currently on track to deliver FY17 NPATA growth of 18 pct to 21 pct
* Targets $20 million full run-rate synergies from deal, anticipated to be achieved within 12-24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.