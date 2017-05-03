May 4 Eclipx Group Ltd:

* Entered into scheme implementation deed under to acquire 100% of shares in Grays Ecommerce Group

* Deal implies a transaction value of $178.9 million

* Excluding contribution from Grays, Eclipx is currently on track to deliver FY17 NPATA growth of 18 pct to 21 pct

* Targets $20 million full run-rate synergies from deal, anticipated to be achieved within 12-24 months