May 11 ECN Capital Corp:
* ECN Capital reports $0.05 in after tax adjusted eps in
q1-2017
* ECN Capital Corp says book value per common share as at
march 31, 2017 was $4.75 versus $4.47 as at end of previous
three-month period
* ECN Capital -originations for three-month period ending
march 31, 2017 were $398.2 million versus $533.8 million for
previous three-month period ending December 31, 2016
* ECN Capital Corp says total earning assets under
management on a continuing basis as at march 31, 2017 were $5.7
billion, versus $6.2 billion as at December 31, 2016
* ECN Capital Corp says s board of directors has authorized
and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per outstanding
common share
