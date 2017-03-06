BRIEF-Seohwa says subscription results of 1st series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 16
March 6 Eco Bio Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 13.1 billion won contract with Eco Energy to provide O&M service on sulfur oxides preprocessing facilities of Sudokwon Landfill Site Land Fill Gas recycling private investment business
* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities