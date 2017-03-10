UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart to buy Bonobos for $310 mln
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.
March 10 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; expanding into us market while maintaining firm position in Argentina
* Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company does not plan to provide any official guidance for 2017
* Qtrly revenues $2.1 million versus $2.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
* Parker announces retirement of Robert W. Bond, vice president of eBusiness, iot and services; board elects Michael Chung as successor