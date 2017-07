July 19 (Reuters) - Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc:

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions announces management transition

* Says coo Bobby Chapman resigned

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - ‍Barry Ekstrand, company's senior vice president of operations - North America, has been promoted to chief operating officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: