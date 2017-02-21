BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
Feb 21 Ecolab Inc:
* Ecolab fourth quarter reported diluted eps $1.24; adjusted diluted eps $1.25, +2%; expects full year 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $4.70 to $4.90
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share $1.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90
* Ecolab inc - expect second half of year to show "better earnings growth" comparisons than first half
* Ecolab inc - "we believe global economic growth will remain sluggish"
* Ecolab inc - expect a full year special charge associated with swisher and recently announced anios acquisition, to be approximately $0.06 per share
* Ecolab inc - "expect energy market to stabilize around current levels and currency translation challenges to moderate"
* Ecolab inc - we expect a q1 2017 special charge associated with swisher and recently announced anios acquisition to be approximately $0.03 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ecolab inc sees 2017 adjusted eps, excluding special gains and charges, in the range of $4.70 - $4.90
* Ecolab - expect foreign currency translation to have unfavorable impact of about 1 percentage point on full year sales in 2017
* Ecolab - expect foreign currency translation to have estimated 2 percentage point unfavorable impact on diluted earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.