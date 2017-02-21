Feb 21 Ecolab Inc:

* Ecolab fourth quarter reported diluted eps $1.24; adjusted diluted eps $1.25, +2%; expects full year 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $4.70 to $4.90

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share $1.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90

* Ecolab inc - expect second half of year to show "better earnings growth" comparisons than first half

* Ecolab inc - "we believe global economic growth will remain sluggish"

* Ecolab inc - expect a full year special charge associated with swisher and recently announced anios acquisition, to be approximately $0.06 per share

* Ecolab inc - "expect energy market to stabilize around current levels and currency translation challenges to moderate"

* Ecolab inc - we expect a q1 2017 special charge associated with swisher and recently announced anios acquisition to be approximately $0.03 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab inc sees 2017 adjusted eps, excluding special gains and charges, in the range of $4.70 - $4.90

* Ecolab - expect foreign currency translation to have unfavorable impact of about 1 percentage point on full year sales in 2017

* Ecolab - expect foreign currency translation to have estimated 2 percentage point unfavorable impact on diluted earnings per share in 2017