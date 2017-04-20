April 19 Ecology And Environment Inc:

* Ecology And Environment, Inc. Reaches agreement with mill road capital

* Reached agreement with Mill Road Capital, its affiliates to amicably resolve proxy contest between co and mill road

* As part of agreement, mill road has agreed to certain standstill restrictions and other customary provisions

* Under agreement, two individuals nominated by mill road to join board as class a directors following 2017 annual meeting