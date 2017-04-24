BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Ecommerce Alliance AG:
* Mountain Partners AG becomes a new strategic anchor investor
* Management board of Ecommerce Alliance AG has decided to increase the company's capital by 10 percent of the existing capital stock
* New shares were subscribed in a private placement by Mountain Partners AG, the issue amount was 7.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
