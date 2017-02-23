BRIEF-Simei Media's controlling shareholder to cut stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder plans to unload up to 2.0 percent stake in the company within six months
Feb 23 Econocom Group SA:
* 2016 revenue 2,536 million euros ($2.68 billion) versus 2,316 million euros year ago
* 2016 recurring operating income 140.3 million euros versus 117.7 million euros year ago
* 2016 recurring net income per share 0.77 euro versus 0.65 euro year ago
* 2016 operating margin 5.5 percent (+40 bps)
* 2016 recurring earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent increased 19.2 percent to 0.77 euro
* Organic growth accelerated in the second half, standing at 6.7 pct, for the year, supported by all the group’s activities
* To recommend that the shareholders receive a refund of the issue premium of 0.20 euro per share, a 14 pct increase compared with 2015
* Expects sustained organic growth, in excess of 5 percent for 2017
* Expects another double-digit rise in recurring operating profit for 2017
* Recurring operating profit should exceed target of 150 million euros set as part of mutation 2013-2017 plan, and includes 18 million euros of “operational investments” Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 16 Shanghai Disneyland's first year was encouraging and the "right precursors" are in place for development of the brand in China, Bob Chapek, head of parks and resorts at Walt Disney Co, told reporters on Friday.
* Feng Hailiang retired as a non-executive director, chairman of board