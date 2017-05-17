UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 17 Ecopetrol Sa
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016
* Does not anticipate any changes from results reported in its 2016 earnings release published on march 6, 2017
* Audit committee of board retained u.s.-based outside law firm to commence third-party investigation
* Ecopetrol says the company and Reficar have cooperated closely and extensively with control entities in furthering their investigations
* ICC proceeding is currently in its preliminary stage and is scheduled for a hearing in October 2018.
* No current executives of Ecopetrol, Reficar or members of board are included in prosecutor's office press release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine