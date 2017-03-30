March 30 Ecopetrol SA:

* Ecopetrol announces oil discovery at Santander

* Finding occurred at Boranda-1 well, at a depth of 3.6 kilometers

* Region shows oil sands with a total thickness of 40 meters

* Potential of mature basins in Colombia has been confirmed

* For 2017, Ecopetrol has an exploration budget of us$652 million, with which it will drill 17 wells directly and with partners