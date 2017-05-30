Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 30 Regulus Therapeutics Inc
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage:
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market