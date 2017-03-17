March 17 Ecsponent Limited:

* Trading statement for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* FY HEPS are expected to decrease by between 20 pct and 25 pct, resulting in a HEPS of between 1.868 cents and 1.992 cents per share

* FY EPS are expected to increase by between 20 pct and 25 pct, resulting in an EPS of between 3.109 cents and 3.239 cents per share

* EPS increase does not flow through to HEPS as a result of categorisation differences in South Africa