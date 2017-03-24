March 24 Ecsponent Ltd:

* FY profits before tax from continuing operations increased by 121.4 pcts to 55.4 mln rand compared to 25 mln rand

* FY revenue from continuing operations increased by 81.5 pct to 245 mln rand

* FY basic and fully diluted earnings per share of 3.163 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)