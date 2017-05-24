UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Ecsponent Ltd
* For the 15 months ended 31 March HEPS is expected to decrease by a maximum of 100 pct, resulting in a minimum HEPS of 0.001 cents
* Ecsponent ltd - for 15- month ended 31 March 2017, sees increase of minimum of 185 pct in EPS, resulting in a minimum EPS of 7.384 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources