June 22 Ecsponent Ltd:

* Issues updated trading statement for 15 months ended 31 March 2017

* 15-month HEPS is expected to decrease by between 99% and 100%, resulting in HEPS of between 0.005 cents and 0.020 cents, as compared to heps of 2.490 cents for prior year