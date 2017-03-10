UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Ecsponent Ltd
* HY earnings per share are expected to increase by a minimum of 20%, resulting in a minimum EPS of 3.109 cents per share
* HY headline earnings per share are expected to decrease by a maximum of 25 pct resulting in a minimum HEPS of 1.868 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources