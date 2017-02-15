Feb 15 ED :

* Says 2.5 billion won worth of its 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 920,132 shares of the company, at 2,717 won/share, as of Feb. 15

* Says 300 million won worth of its 8th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 110,415 shares of the company, at 2,717 won/share, as of Feb. 15

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KWeIEj

