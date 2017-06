May 10 EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG:

* STRONG CASH-FLOWS IN Q1 - MARKET DYNAMICS INTACT - OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* REVENUES IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF BUSINESS YEAR WERE AT 178.1 MILLION EUROS AFTER 182.6 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT WAS AT 10.7 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 12.8 MILLION EUROS)

* OVERALL MARKET DYNAMICS ARE INTACT, SO OUTLOOK FOR EDAG REMAINS POSITIVE

* FOR CURRENT YEAR, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN REVENUES OF UP TO 5% AND AN ADJUSTED EBIT-MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 6-8%