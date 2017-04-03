BRIEF-Capital One Financial's May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
April 3 EDAP TMS SA:
* EDAP achieves 63pct growth in HIFU revenue in 2016
* Q4 loss per share EUR 0.04
* EDAP TMS SA - total revenue for Q4 2016 was EUR 10.7 million (USD 11.4 million), a 9.3pct decreased compared to EUR 11.8 million (USD 12.8 million) for Q4 of 2015
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017