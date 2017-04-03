April 3 EDAP TMS SA:

* EDAP achieves 63pct growth in HIFU revenue in 2016

* Q4 loss per share EUR 0.04

* EDAP TMS SA - total revenue for Q4 2016 was EUR 10.7 million (USD 11.4 million), a 9.3pct decreased compared to EUR 11.8 million (USD 12.8 million) for Q4 of 2015