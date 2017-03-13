BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Edaran Bhd:
* Unit has been awarded a tender by Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri for a value of 20.6 million RGT
* Proceeds from the contract shall contribute towards the earnings of Edaran group for the financial year ending 30 June 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2lSvigb) Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans