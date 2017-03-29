By Nina Chestney
| March 29
March 29 Electricite De France Sa
* EDF Energy Chief Executive Vincent de Rivaz says there
will be "no impact" on its nuclear project Hinkley Point C in
Britain from issues at Areva's Le Creusot factory in France.
* He said the reactor vessel for the plant will be made "at
right place and right time", declining to give further details.
* De Rivaz said EDF Energy is "ticking all the boxes" in
terms of safety and environmental compliance for the project.
* An internal document by Britain's Office for Nuclear
Regulation seen by Reuters last week warned about the
implications for the Hinkley Point C project as it said the
Creusot Forge's nuclear safety culture fell short of
expectations.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)