FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
BRIEF-EDF Renewable Energy acquires solar projects from First Solar
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-EDF Renewable Energy acquires solar projects from First Solar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* EDF Renewable Energy announces acquisition of solar projects from First Solar

* EDF Renewable Energy announced acquisition of 179 megawatt ac (mwac) switch station 1 and switch station 2 solar projects from first solar in late June

* EDF Renewable - projects currently under construction, to sell combined output, environmental attributes under 3 power purchase agreements to NV Energy's units

* EDF Renewable Energy-commercial operation dates for switch station 1, switch station 2 projects scheduled for late July 2017, late Sept 2017, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.