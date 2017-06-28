BRIEF-Schindler acquires Dralle Aufzüge in Germany
* IS TO FULLY ACQUIRE GERMAN DRALLE AUFZÜGE GMBH & CO KG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 Electricite De France Sa
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says EDF will conform to asn requirements
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says EDF will replace flamanville vessel cover by 2024 if it does not manage to find new testing procedures
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says reactor is still in line to start up end 2018
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says edf has started talks about buying new cover for flamanville
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says we order new cover in order to be ready to replace the cover if necessary, it will be made in japan
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says today there is no reason to think we could not develop new testing procedures for flamanville
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says the cost of replacing the flamanville vessel cover will be about 100 million euros
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says the replacement of flamanville reactor cover could take 4 to 9 months, but possibly longer
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says vessels of taishan, china eprs have also been made by areva's creusot forge, it is up to their Chinese operator to decide on measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)
June 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, according to filings with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
