BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
June 9 Edison, the Italian energy group owned by France's EDF, says:
* confirms talks are under way to sell 7.3 percent stake in the liquefied natural gas facility Terminale LNG Adriatico located in northern Italy
* confirms talks under way to sell the pipeline connecting the said terminal to Italy's gas transport grid and two offices in Milan hosting its headquarters
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico