BRIEF-Lincoln Mining completes major debt settlement agreement
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
April 19 Edge Therapeutics Inc
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock
* Edge Therapeutics Inc- Entered into subscription agreement for sale of shares of its common stock
* Says proceeds from offering will be used to advance pre-commercial activities for EG-1962
* Edge Therapeutics Inc- Proceeds from offering will be used to advance pre-commercial activities for EG-1962
* Edge Therapeutics Inc - Edge has agreed to sell to investors 1.8 million shares at a purchase price of $10.00 per share with gross proceeds of $18 million
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.