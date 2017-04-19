BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
April 19 Edge Therapeutics Inc
* Edge Therapeutics Inc - files for offering of up to 1.8 million shares of co's common stock in registered direct offering at negotiated price of $10/share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pAEwyx) Further company coverage:
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303