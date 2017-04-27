April 27Edifier Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 51.9 million yuan to 66 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 47.1 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased sales revenue of new products

