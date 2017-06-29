UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Edion Corp :
* Says it amended the conversion price to 888.8 yen per share from 894 yen for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,230.1 yen per share from 1,237.2 yen for the 2025 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says the changes effective after April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2vnVZY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources