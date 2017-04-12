BRIEF-SHL appoints Yossi Vadnagra as CFO
* Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Edisun Power Europe AG:
* FY revenues up 8% to 8.23 million Swiss francs ($8.17 million)
* FY EBITDA up 12% to 5.87 million francs, net profit up 34% to 0.96 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 15 Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, are on track to meet the country's updated too-big-to-fail rules but more progress is needed in preparing plans for a potential insolvency, the Swiss central bank said on Thursday.
* CANCELLATION OF PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES IN LOOSER HOLDING AG AND DELISTING FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE, EFFECTIVE JUNE 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)