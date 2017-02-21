BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
Feb 21 Education Realty Trust Inc
* EdR announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly core funds from operations $0.59 per share/unit
* Sees 2017 net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.66 to $0.76 per share
* Education realty trust - anticipates same-community leasing portfolio to open 2017-2018 lease-term with rental revenue growth in range of 3.5% to 4.5%
* Sees 2017 core FFO range for full year 2017 of $1.90 to $2.00 per share/unit
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
