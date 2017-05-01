BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 Education Realty Trust Inc
* Edr announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.60
* Says same community noi for q1 declined 1.2% to $41.8 million
* Says reaffirms its 2017 guidance for core ffo per share/unit of $1.90 to $2.00
* Says updating 2017 guidance for net income per share from $0.66 to $0.76 to a range of $0.51 to $0.61
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.