UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
March 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
* UK patent court issues initial decision
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp says company is not changing its financial guidance
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Edwards will promptly request an appeal on specific aspects of decision
* Edwards Lifesciences-patents court in uk determined one of boston scientific's patents related to seals for transcatheter heart valves valve is invalid
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - court's decision does not affect commercial availability of sapien 3 valve
* Edwards Lifesciences - boston scientific initiated litigation involves multiple patents in multiple venues, to yield court actions over extended period
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - patents court in uk has determined a second patent of Boston Scientific is valid and infringed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
WASHINGTON, June 16 A Trump administration investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports pose a risk to U.S. national security is nearly done, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, ahead of the expected release of the probe's findings late next week.