March 23 Effnetplattformen AB:

* SBB I Norden unit strengthens its position in center of Oslo through acquisition of DNB Bank's headquarters for 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($510 million)

* Acquisition consists of fully let, flexible office building with total lettable area of 49,000 sqm and total rental income of about 187 million crowns

* DNB Bank ASA is tenant; remaining lease length is of 10.3 years Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.7919 Swedish crowns)