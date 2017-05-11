May 11 Efg Hermes Holdings
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of
Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
* Vortex will continue to target wind, solar acquisitions in
Europe with target of owning more than 2 GW in generation
capacity within three years
* Vortex signed GBP 470 million deal in January 2017, equity
share capital of deal was funded through 50 percent subscription
from Tenaga Nasional Berhad
* Remaining 50 pct of equity ticket was underwritten by EFG
Hermes consistent with merchant banking model that it announced
last year
* Vortex plans to sell down 45 percent of equity share
capital of deal in near future, retaining 5 percent stake in
line with its previous deal structures
* Vortex is also in process of refinancing portfolio's
existing debt facilities
