May 10 Egain Corp
* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog
growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Egain Corp - Total revenue for fiscal 2017 Q3 was $13.9
million, compared to $16.3 million in same quarter a year ago.
* Egain Corp - Total backlog (non-gaap) was $53.5 million at
end of fiscal Q3, up 43% year over year
* Egain Corp - Total annual contract value (ACV) (non-GAAP)
was $44.8 million at end of Q3, up 7% on a constant currency
basis with prior year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: