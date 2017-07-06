BRIEF-Italy's doBank to close IPO ahead of time, start trading on July 14
* will close IPO offer period ahead of time, on July 12 at 11 CET
July 6 Egalet Corp:
* Egalet announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
* Says public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $1.80per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blank check company, Pensare Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tUnwGi) Further company coverage: [Pensare Acquisition Corp]
* Egalet announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants