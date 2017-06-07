UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 7 Egalet Corp-
* Egalet partners with Ascend Therapeutics® U.S., LLC to co-promote sprix® nasal spray
* Says promotional activities will begin in Q3 and term of co-promote relationship is two years
* Payments associated with partnership with ascend therapeutics will not be disclosed
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India
* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO