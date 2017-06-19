UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Egyptian Exchange:
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million
* Lantess International sells 140.7 million shares in Porto Group for total value of EGP 54.9 million
* After selling 140.7 million shares, Lantess International's stake in Porto Group falls to 0.22 percent from 3.31 percent Source:(bit.ly/2rGVJbl)
(bit.ly/2sr377T) Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)