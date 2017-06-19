June 19 Egyptian Exchange:

* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million

* Lantess International sells 140.7 million shares in Porto Group for total value of EGP 54.9 million

* After selling 140.7 million shares, Lantess International's stake in Porto Group falls to 0.22 percent from 3.31 percent Source:(bit.ly/2rGVJbl)

