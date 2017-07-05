July 5 Egyptian Gulf Bank

* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 138.1 million versus EGP 93.8 million year ago

* Q1 consol interest income EGP 1.37 billion versus EGP 612.1 million year ago

* As of March 31 total deposits stands at EGP 48.63 billion

* As of March 31 total loans stands at EGP 23.58 billion Source: (bit.ly/2upeAFK) Further company coverage: