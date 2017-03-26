BRIEF-UK's Ofcom levies 1.89 mln stg fine against network provider Three
* Fined mobile phone provider Three 1,89 million stg after uncovering a weakness in mobile operator's emergency call network. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 26 Egyptian Media Production City Co Sae :
* FY net profit EGP 55.5 million versus EGP 7.5 million year ago
* FY revenue EGP 336.6 million versus EGP 309.9 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2njIfNu) Further company coverage:
* ENTERS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INTACT SOFTWARE DISTRIBUTION
HELSINKI, June 16 Finnish mobile game and animation studio Rovio, maker of the Angry Birds game, said it could list on the stock exchange in the future, while declining comment on a media report that China's Tencent Holdings was looking to acquire the company.