UPDATE 4-Turkey sends Qatar food and soldiers, discusses Gulf tensions with Saudi
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds Erdogan spokesman)
June 5 Egyptian Media Production City Co :
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 14.7 million versus EGP 8.9 million year ago
* Q1 revenue EGP 95.1 million versus EGP 80.7 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qOSJoP) Further company coverage: )
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds Erdogan spokesman)
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. startup Civic has sold $33 million in digital currency tokens for its identity verification project in a public sale, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Vinny Lingham told Reuters.