PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 Egyptian Satellite Co
* Board proposes cash dividend of $0.50 per share for year 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2oB5zGB) Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.