BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 Amer Group Holding Co:
* Signs deal with Sarwa Capital to issue securitization bonds of EGP 233 million for co's real estate portfolio Source: (bit.ly/2rn7aBV) Further company coverage: )
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show